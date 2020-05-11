Thread: 750/800 stuff

|
750/800 stuff
Set of billet couplers $45 shipped to US. Both are in good usable condition. 20mm threads. One has very little use and the other has its fair share of scuffs and scratches. No cracks and is structurally sound.
750 SP / 900 triple wristpins and bearings $40 shipped. Brand new, ProX brand.
Mikuni throttle wheel 15 shipped - used but good shape
650/750/800 pump wedge. $15 shipped. Good used condition.
Original Westcoast EP7500 gasket with 9 large dome orings and 2 smaller orings - $25 shipped. I havent used these in a few years and do not remember for sure if the Orings are for Westcoast or something else. Large oring size is 2mmx85mm and small ones are about 2.5mm x 24mm.
ill take pump wedge. pm'd
