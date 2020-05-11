 750/800 stuff
Thread: 750/800 stuff

  Today, 11:03 AM #1
    bandit88
    bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    31
    Posts
    2,135

    750/800 stuff

    Set of billet couplers $45 shipped to US. Both are in good usable condition. 20mm threads. One has very little use and the other has its fair share of scuffs and scratches. No cracks and is structurally sound.

    750 SP / 900 triple wristpins and bearings $40 shipped. Brand new, ProX brand.

    Mikuni throttle wheel 15 shipped - used but good shape

    650/750/800 pump wedge. $15 shipped. Good used condition.

    Original Westcoast EP7500 gasket with 9 large dome orings and 2 smaller orings - $25 shipped. I havent used these in a few years and do not remember for sure if the Orings are for Westcoast or something else. Large oring size is 2mmx85mm and small ones are about 2.5mm x 24mm.

    IMG_20200511_093942.jpg

    IMG_20200511_094108.jpg

    IMG_20200511_094439.jpg

    IMG_20200511_095332.jpg
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
  Today, 11:46 AM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    31
    Posts
    2,135

    Re: 750/800 stuff

    Gasket and Orings sold
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
  Today, 12:54 PM #3
    scottw090
    scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    509

    Re: 750/800 stuff

    ill take pump wedge. pm'd
  Today, 01:30 PM #4
    bandit88
    bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    31
    Posts
    2,135

    Re: 750/800 stuff

    pump wedge sold!
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
