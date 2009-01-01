Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet 2006 keeps fouling spark plugs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location galveston texas Posts 43 Superjet 2006 keeps fouling spark plugs This ski is new to me its having an issue with basically bogging out after about 3 tanks of gas on a set of spark plugs to where it feels like it running on one cylinder. The engine seems to be modified compression is it 150 both cylinders.

here is what happened bought the ski 2 weeks ago ran great for the first 3 rides then had this bogging issue about 30 min into a ride limped back to the ramp took it home and cleaned the carbs( they looked great inside) replaced spark plugs went out this weekend rode for 3 1 hour sessions just fine and went to ride it for a 4th time and about 20 min into the ride it bogged out again. One spark plug seems to be super clean on the rear cylinder attached are some pic of the engine and some letters that are carved into the jug(not sure what they mean) thanks Attached Images B6EB4278-449A-4B30-890F-4C8CF4E9BB1C.jpeg (1.74 MB, 0 views)

B6EB4278-449A-4B30-890F-4C8CF4E9BB1C.jpeg (1.74 MB, 0 views) BC4AA2BB-4656-4773-B50C-6496776D3DCB.jpeg (2.12 MB, 0 views)

BC4AA2BB-4656-4773-B50C-6496776D3DCB.jpeg (2.12 MB, 0 views) FFFD55BC-9BEF-40D9-B114-B9EE42C911AE.jpeg (2.44 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules