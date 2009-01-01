 550 motor, 44mm carb, e-box, 550 pump
  Yesterday, 10:19 PM
    kash96874
    Apr 2015
    Huntington Beach
    24
    9

    550 motor, 44mm carb, e-box, 550 pump

    Everything was taken out of a well running 1990 550sx, let me know if you have any questions or need any more photos. local pickup available or shipping at your expense.
    Make an offer.

    Complete 550 ebox
    550 motor
    44mm carb with K&N filter
    550sx pump
    4 motor mounts
    fuel tank
    Half Pipe already sold
