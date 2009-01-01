 Finally found a Rage
  Today, 08:52 PM #1
    Pbois334
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    Rhode Island
    Age
    46
    Posts
    357

    Finally found a Rage

    Just picked up this rage near my house for short money. Motor and pump are both shot and torn apart. In search of a donor ski now. Thinking a 701? Cant wait to tear into it
  Today, 08:56 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    47
    Posts
    10,631

    Re: Finally found a Rage

    Fun machines! Wished I would t have passed mine down the road.

    I have a great condition 650 for a song, also have all the pump parts with exception of the proper west ring.
  Today, 09:11 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,633
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Finally found a Rage

    https://youtu.be/xdYf0ehRtd8


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 09:14 PM #4
    Pbois334
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    Rhode Island
    Age
    46
    Posts
    357

    Re: Finally found a Rage

    CDF13FE0-B5A8-4D90-83F3-484928E483A8.jpeg37159AD0-B80C-49ED-A31D-8E55B4CD5621.jpeg09E09F0D-9B5D-4E73-AA93-2402470860B2.jpegDF25E5B8-5F58-421E-9385-E071AD13BE06.jpeg
  Today, 09:14 PM #5
    fox river pwc
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,633
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Finally found a Rage

    I have 1 spare DG quadrafin ride plate for a yami rage available for $100 shipped. That's what is on mine in the vid. With the correct intake grate mods, impeller and DG ride plate, mine went from 29.5mph ( 100% stock) to 35.7mph, still with a totally stock 650. Then a single carb 701 got me to 38.9mph and idle to plane time as fast as you can pull the throttle.
    Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 09:19 PM.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 09:15 PM #6
    fox river pwc
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,633
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Finally found a Rage

    I also have complete spare pumps and pump parts.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 09:34 PM #7
    Pbois334
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    Rhode Island
    Age
    46
    Posts
    357

    Re: Finally found a Rage

    Yours seems to fly on the video. I have the pump in a tote so I have to go through it and see what I need. The boat needs a ton of stuff so I may have to buy a complete ski. The steering and reverse cables are shot too.
