|
|
-
Finally found a Rage
Just picked up this rage near my house for short money. Motor and pump are both shot and torn apart. In search of a donor ski now. Thinking a 701? Cant wait to tear into it
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Finally found a Rage
Fun machines! Wished I would t have passed mine down the road.
I have a great condition 650 for a song, also have all the pump parts with exception of the proper west ring.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
-
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Finally found a Rage
I have 1 spare DG quadrafin ride plate for a yami rage available for $100 shipped. That's what is on mine in the vid. With the correct intake grate mods, impeller and DG ride plate, mine went from 29.5mph ( 100% stock) to 35.7mph, still with a totally stock 650. Then a single carb 701 got me to 38.9mph and idle to plane time as fast as you can pull the throttle.
Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 09:19 PM.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Finally found a Rage
I also have complete spare pumps and pump parts.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
-
Re: Finally found a Rage
Yours seems to fly on the video. I have the pump in a tote so I have to go through it and see what I need. The boat needs a ton of stuff so I may have to buy a complete ski. The steering and reverse cables are shot too.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules