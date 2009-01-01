Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Finally found a Rage #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2014 Location Rhode Island Age 46 Posts 357 Finally found a Rage Just picked up this rage near my house for short money. Motor and pump are both shot and torn apart. In search of a donor ski now. Thinking a 701? Cant wait to tear into it #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,631 Re: Finally found a Rage Fun machines! Wished I would t have passed mine down the road.



I have a great condition 650 for a song, also have all the pump parts with exception of the proper west ring. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,633 Blog Entries 5 Re: Finally found a Rage https://youtu.be/xdYf0ehRtd8



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2014 Location Rhode Island Age 46 Posts 357 Re: Finally found a Rage CDF13FE0-B5A8-4D90-83F3-484928E483A8.jpeg37159AD0-B80C-49ED-A31D-8E55B4CD5621.jpeg09E09F0D-9B5D-4E73-AA93-2402470860B2.jpegDF25E5B8-5F58-421E-9385-E071AD13BE06.jpeg #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,633 Blog Entries 5 Re: Finally found a Rage I have 1 spare DG quadrafin ride plate for a yami rage available for $100 shipped. That's what is on mine in the vid. With the correct intake grate mods, impeller and DG ride plate, mine went from 29.5mph ( 100% stock) to 35.7mph, still with a totally stock 650. Then a single carb 701 got me to 38.9mph and idle to plane time as fast as you can pull the throttle. Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 09:19 PM .



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,633 Blog Entries 5 Re: Finally found a Rage I also have complete spare pumps and pump parts.



Yours seems to fly on the video. I have the pump in a tote so I have to go through it and see what I need. The boat needs a ton of stuff so I may have to buy a complete ski. The steering and reverse cables are shot too.

