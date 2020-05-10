Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need advice and or help registering gifted jet ski and trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location California Age 33 Posts 7 Need advice and or help registering gifted jet ski and trailer i was given a 94 yamaha vxr and a single pwc trailer. Im in Ca and i was wondering how much trouble id have trying to get them registered to me. The previous owner lost both titles and havent been registered in 10+ years or so. As of now the previous owner is giving me a Bill of sale "vxr vin is easy to find"

however the trailer was a rusted out but we got new tires and filled the holes and put new tires on it and the Vin is now where to be seen. Vxr has a vin and the trailers Vin is missing. how hard is it to get it registered with no vin for the trailer? will getting the ski registered to me be something i can do at AAA since the DMV is closed? any advice would be greatly appreciated here a pic of the trailer... how many digits are the vins for a trailer.. theres a series of numbers on the hitch itself.. is that the vin by chance?20200510_162232.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules