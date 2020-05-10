|
Need advice and or help registering gifted jet ski and trailer
i was given a 94 yamaha vxr and a single pwc trailer. Im in Ca and i was wondering how much trouble id have trying to get them registered to me. The previous owner lost both titles and havent been registered in 10+ years or so. As of now the previous owner is giving me a Bill of sale "vxr vin is easy to find"
however the trailer was a rusted out but we got new tires and filled the holes and put new tires on it and the Vin is now where to be seen. Vxr has a vin and the trailers Vin is missing. how hard is it to get it registered with no vin for the trailer? will getting the ski registered to me be something i can do at AAA since the DMV is closed? any advice would be greatly appreciated here a pic of the trailer... how many digits are the vins for a trailer.. theres a series of numbers on the hitch itself.. is that the vin by chance?20200510_162232.jpg
