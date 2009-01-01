Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: A story of 2 Yamaha 760s...help #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2010 Location Lake Orion, MI Age 34 Posts 396 A story of 2 Yamaha 760s...help Working on two of these for a friend, a red and a green 99 and 98 (don't recall which is which). They had many issues and wouldn't start at all. After replacing some bad ebox components in both, power/ground cables, and a handful of other stuff, both started.



Green I took apart the exhaust because I had to run a new positive cable to the starter. There are no apparent exhaust leaks when it's running.



Both have good compression (about 150 F/140 R in both).



After this, red ran OK but died on the water and green didn't run past idle.



I have rebuilt both carbs, and found that somebody royally screwed up the green carb internals. It is all fixed now. I have cleaned out both fuel filters and pulled the gas pickup in both to ensure no clogs.



At the advice of a very knowledgeable person, I have the low speed screw one full turn out from nominal on both, high speeds are all nominal.



Red runs great, but still starts hard if it is shut off on the water (starts very easily when first put in the water). I let it sit for a few seconds, maybe use a little choke, and it starts. I have contemplated adding a primer, but so far wanted to stick with just choke for now. Otherwise it runs well.



Green ran great for 20 seconds then died, and now dies with any throttle past idle. It still starts up instantly at the touch of a button in the water.



Now, to rule things out, I have swapped the carbs and fuel filters. Ironically, the red one now starts easier (after being shut down in the water) with the carb from the green ski. Green still will not run past idle, even with the carb and fuel filter from the red ski. Green still starts instantly.



I also then bypassed the fuel selector on green. Still no better.



I should note that green has a clear fuel line going from filter to carb, so I can see there's fuel.



So...any ideas on where to go now?





