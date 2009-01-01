Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1987 js650 sx starter selenoid replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location kirkland wa Posts 25 1987 js650 sx starter selenoid replacement Went to replace the starter selenoid as it was bad. Did not document removal and now I have a couple questions:

1. I think I got the wiring straight. Want to confirm.

A. Orange (2) wires from battery post. One to orange wire from relay. One to orange wire to starter.

B.black wire from selenoid to ground screw on relay.

C. Black and yellow wire from CDI to ground post on relay same one as B.

D. Yellow wire with red stripe from selenoid to white wire to starter.

2. I have an extra red wire that was grounded to the manifold went in the ebox by the cdi wires. What do I connect this wire to in the Ebox? It has an eye on it so it must go to a bolt. Relay ground maybe?



was not sure which post on the selenoid goes to starter and which goes to battery. I have the post with the two orange wire eyes on it in the battery hole. Is this right or should they go to the starter?



thanks for your help!897682E3-BAD2-46FF-B782-BC2AE32E56F7.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules