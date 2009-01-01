With the covid shut down I decided to fix my x2 which was in need of love and has sat since the cdi failed 3 years ago. To make things more interesting the starter was seized and it just needed a front to back once over.

So I ordered up a starter, cdi, and pulled the motor and went through the entire boat. Its cleaned out and new hoses on the pipe.

Put it all back together and it starts up perfect but wont shut off?

I tested the stop switch no issues? New cdi and I checked the grounds in the e box etc.

What else could be going on?

Stopping it by pulling the plug leads isnt that much fun


