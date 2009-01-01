|
PWCToday Regular
X2 750 starts wont stop?
With the covid shut down I decided to fix my x2 which was in need of love and has sat since the cdi failed 3 years ago. To make things more interesting the starter was seized and it just needed a front to back once over.
So I ordered up a starter, cdi, and pulled the motor and went through the entire boat. Its cleaned out and new hoses on the pipe.
Put it all back together and it starts up perfect but wont shut off?
I tested the stop switch no issues? New cdi and I checked the grounds in the e box etc.
What else could be going on?
Stopping it by pulling the plug leads isnt that much fun
