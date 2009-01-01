Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 750 starts wont stop? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2009 Location Fredericton, NewBrunswick Posts 127 X2 750 starts wont stop? With the covid shut down I decided to fix my x2 which was in need of love and has sat since the cdi failed 3 years ago. To make things more interesting the starter was seized and it just needed a front to back once over.



So I ordered up a starter, cdi, and pulled the motor and went through the entire boat. Its cleaned out and new hoses on the pipe.



Put it all back together and it starts up perfect but wont shut off?



I tested the stop switch no issues? New cdi and I checked the grounds in the e box etc.



What else could be going on?



Stopping it by pulling the plug leads isnt that much fun





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules