Re: 650 dual plug head
Is that price shipped? I'm in St Louis, would be a cool wall hanger. Good luck finding the ignition to run it....
Re: 650 dual plug head
Shipping not included- send me your zip im pm and will investigated/ feel free to make a offer/ i dont have any interest in finding original coil set up
650 dual plug head
Let me know shipping cost and we can negotiate at that point. Thank you.
Re: 650 dual plug head
couldn't you use it as is but only hook up one set of plugs per cylinder like the old two stroke endure bikes?
If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
Re: 650 dual plug head
i've been told yes by a member here
Originally Posted by needforspeed
couldn't you use it as is but only hook up one set of plugs per cylinder like the old two stroke endure bikes?
