Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 650 dual plug head #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2005 Location QUEBEC CANADA Posts 212 650 dual plug head Westcoast 650- 29 cc dome/ 100$ usd. Located in quebec, canada040C37C9-448F-4502-8F46-8F3F53501A93.jpegBB3545DE-3111-4157-995C-DDB4C8E71BC7.jpegA536C4FA-B620-4E0E-BAE5-AC947F76D1BE.jpeg4B889301-D1A7-416C-A5C1-AF4F1CA2C136.jpeg #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 35 Posts 461 Re: 650 dual plug head Is that price shipped? I'm in St Louis, would be a cool wall hanger. Good luck finding the ignition to run it....



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2005 Location QUEBEC CANADA Posts 212 Re: 650 dual plug head Shipping not included- send me your zip im pm and will investigated/ feel free to make a offer/ i dont have any interest in finding original coil set up #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 35 Posts 461 650 dual plug head Let me know shipping cost and we can negotiate at that point. Thank you. Last edited by 92Kawasaki750SS; Today at 10:27 AM . #5 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 50 Posts 638 Re: 650 dual plug head couldn't you use it as is but only hook up one set of plugs per cylinder like the old two stroke endure bikes? If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2005 Location QUEBEC CANADA Posts 212 Re: 650 dual plug head Originally Posted by needforspeed Originally Posted by couldn't you use it as is but only hook up one set of plugs per cylinder like the old two stroke endure bikes? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules