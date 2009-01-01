 650 dual plug head
  1. Today, 09:07 AM #1
    justinlabonte
    650 dual plug head

    Westcoast 650- 29 cc dome/ 100$ usd. Located in quebec, canada040C37C9-448F-4502-8F46-8F3F53501A93.jpegBB3545DE-3111-4157-995C-DDB4C8E71BC7.jpegA536C4FA-B620-4E0E-BAE5-AC947F76D1BE.jpeg4B889301-D1A7-416C-A5C1-AF4F1CA2C136.jpeg
  2. Today, 09:51 AM #2
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Re: 650 dual plug head

    Is that price shipped? I'm in St Louis, would be a cool wall hanger. Good luck finding the ignition to run it....

    Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk
  3. Today, 10:03 AM #3
    justinlabonte
    Re: 650 dual plug head

    Shipping not included- send me your zip im pm and will investigated/ feel free to make a offer/ i dont have any interest in finding original coil set up
  4. Today, 10:26 AM #4
    92Kawasaki750SS
    650 dual plug head

    Let me know shipping cost and we can negotiate at that point. Thank you.
  5. Today, 11:13 AM #5
    needforspeed
    Re: 650 dual plug head

    couldn't you use it as is but only hook up one set of plugs per cylinder like the old two stroke endure bikes?
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
  6. Today, 11:27 AM #6
    justinlabonte
    Re: 650 dual plug head

    Quote Originally Posted by needforspeed View Post
    couldn't you use it as is but only hook up one set of plugs per cylinder like the old two stroke endure bikes?
    i've been told yes by a member here
