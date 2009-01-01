Thread: yamaha SUV

|
yamaha SUV
So i just picked up a SUV that needs some love. The motor shot and could use some body parts. Is anyone is parting one out let me know
Thanks
Re: yamaha SUV
I have 2 nice blue seats ,hood with mirrors,glovebox lid,upper cowling & both rear hatch doors. Located in Fla by Tampa.
