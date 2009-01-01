 yamaha SUV
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: yamaha SUV

  1. Today, 07:28 AM #1
    newbeejetski
    newbeejetski is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    172

    yamaha SUV

    So i just picked up a SUV that needs some love. The motor shot and could use some body parts. Is anyone is parting one out let me know
    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:59 AM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,940

    Re: yamaha SUV

    I have 2 nice blue seats ,hood with mirrors,glovebox lid,upper cowling & both rear hatch doors. Located in Fla by Tampa.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 