Are all Kawasaki 750 small pin motors the same?
I'm trying to find a Kawasaki 750 for my 550 750 conversion but I am a bit confused on all the different 750s available. I understand there are big and small pin engines and I have decided I want a small but are all the small pins the same?
I see the 750s were used in a verity of different skis, any information about what small pin 750 would be best for a 550 conversion and if there are any major differences between the small pins would be very helpful. thanks.
