JS550 Timing way off
So I have already replaced the stator and flywheel. and with my timing light, With the stator set to full advance, I can get at most 13-16 degrees before TDC for timing. My question is could the issue be my CDI ignition coil (the black box the spark plugs are attached to)? Im completely lost as to what else it could be because the other two components that are involved with ignition timing have been replaced
Re: JS550 Timing way off
With the piston at tdc does it match the tdc mark on the flywheel?
