 JS550 Timing way off
  Yesterday, 11:11 PM
    The Js550 Fan
    JS550 Timing way off

    So I have already replaced the stator and flywheel. and with my timing light, With the stator set to full advance, I can get at most 13-16 degrees before TDC for timing. My question is could the issue be my CDI ignition coil (the black box the spark plugs are attached to)? Im completely lost as to what else it could be because the other two components that are involved with ignition timing have been replaced
  Yesterday, 11:27 PM
    matt888
    Re: JS550 Timing way off

    With the piston at tdc does it match the tdc mark on the flywheel?

