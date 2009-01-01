Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 550SX Carb Base Gasket Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Utah Posts 43 1992 550SX Carb Base Gasket Question Sorry about the long setup for a short question.... just got done rebuilding the carb on

a 1992 Kawasaki 550SX (38mm Keihin), installed it with a newer style base gasket as I could

not find a new old stock metal style, I torqued the 2 bolts to the 69 inch pounds stated in the

Kawasaki manual and proceeded to fire it up. It ran great for about 5 minutes and started to

rev high, eventually leading to a "run away", I got the engine stopped and started to read about

the "run away" condition and found air leaks are the cause most of the time. Upon inspection I could see some gas and oil around the bolt between the carb and base gasket and intake manifold. I have taken it apart and it indeed was not sealed around that side of the carb.



Question one, is it likely that caused the "run away". (Photo attached) And question two, with the newer style base gasket would the torque be different than that of the old metal base gasket?



Thanks in advance.



