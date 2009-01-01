Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: How long on the hose? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 59 Posts 50 How long on the hose? I bought these 2 1100ZXi right at the end of winter. I've never had a jet ski before.

I've been tinkering with them on the trailer, cleaning & fixing minor stuff. They start & run but kinda rough & real smokey. I don't know if that's normal for running unloaded, hooked to a garden hose. I don't know if I can rev it up or how long to let it run on the hose.

Maybe the smoking will improve & it'll smooth out some if it runs longer or I can rev it up. The service & owner's manuals don't say much about what I can get away with when cooled by tap water. Last edited by guy48065; Today at 09:14 PM . 96 & 97 1100Zxi #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 54 Posts 10,149 Re: How long on the hose? Running on the hose should only be used for a quick test and only when needed. It can be tough to get the water flow to the correct rate, the cylinders don't cool evenly, it doesn't prove much compared to when on the water, and many owners have wrecked their engines because they didn't do it correctly. Because there is no load on the impeller it is easy to over rev the engine -- you should only do a quick blip to take it up to around 4000 RPM.



If you are running premix then it's going to smoke a lot more at idle than at higher throttles. Even if you are using oil injection it won't be the same as when the ski is in the water. If you keep the oil injection then make sure you inspect those oil lines because broken lines are a huge source of seized engines on this model.



The most important thing for running on the hose is start engine first>turn hose on just enough to get flow out of pissers>turn hose off BEFORE turning off engine. You can rev the ski on the trailer. Some smoke is normal!

