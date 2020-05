Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Stock sticker replacement? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2004 Location Portland/Mt Hood Oregon Posts 241 Stock sticker replacement? Is there a place to get a replacement hood cowl deflector sticker only anywhere? For a 99 SPX.



The deflector looks a little naked when next to its sister, would really like to replace it.



639F558E-4B19-4219-82D7-B985760657E2.jpeg Last edited by rotarypower101; Today at 08:11 PM . #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location MI Age 38 Posts 464 Re: Stock sticker replacement? Have you tried pwcgraphics.com? Mike has replica decal kits for Sea Doos.

