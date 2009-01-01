Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: SN superjet hull near ohio #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 34 Posts 381 SN superjet hull near ohio Looking for a sn superjet hull near Ohio. I live in Cleveland but will drive to neighboring states. Need the midshaft and driveshaft otherwise I think I have everything else to make it run. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 33 Posts 5,260 Re: SN superjet hull near ohio I have a complete running ski all redone

Looking for a hull.

Ok well if you change your mind, $1950/offer

