can i use 290815035 piston ring (96 explorer motor 678) for 290915995 piston ring (94 gtx 678 motor)? Both are 78mm bore, and both are L shaped. They both get superseded by number 420815035. The 290815035 is available to me here, but I am not sure if there was a change to the ring when they matched them to the new number.
TIA