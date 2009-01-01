|
|
-
1994 gtx piston ring question
can i use 290815035 piston ring (96 explorer motor 678) for 290915995 piston ring (94 gtx 678 motor)? Both are 78mm bore, and both are L shaped. They both get superseded by number 420815035. The 290815035 is available to me here, but I am not sure if there was a change to the ring when they matched them to the new number.
TIA
