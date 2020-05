Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB Impeller for 750SS #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 31 Posts 222 WTB Impeller for 750SS Looking for a replacement impeller for a 94 750SS, would like to spend less than $75 if possible He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2008 Location Ft. Myers, Florida Posts 104 Re: WTB Impeller for 750SS I have a stainless steel small hub swirl impeller with #'s F4 stamped on it that came out of a 1997 ss/xi 750 that can be had for $70 shipped. Let me know, Thanks, Chuck







#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 31 Posts 222 Re: WTB Impeller for 750SS Originally Posted by BigWaveChuck Originally Posted by







I have a stainless steel small hub swirl impeller with #'s F4 stamped on it that came out of a 1997 ss/xi 750 that can be had for $70 shipped. Let me know, Thanks, Chuck He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2008 Location Ft. Myers, Florida Posts 104 Re: WTB Impeller for 750SS It came out of a stock ss/xi ski that ran pretty good. The bottom of the ski got a big crack in the front is why for the part out. It had dual carbs on it. It might be the original stainless impeller that came on 1997-1998 XI. I don't really know. It has F4 stamped on it. It would probably be an upgrade over the stock aluminun impeller found on the SS 750 ski. I don't think it's a skat-trac or solas impeller. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) BigWaveChuck Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules