Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tank swap #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 535 Tank swap The dealer in Wilmington NC said that the only technician they had that could do Honda aquatrax tank swap moved out of state so they no longer do it. Anybody know of a dealer in North Carolina that does this gas tank recall swap. I wonder if they will give me a free tank and I'll put it in myself? I mean if it's a recall and they do it for free what do they have to lose giving me the tank?



Banjomaniac Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules