Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory Pipe /w ECWI and MSD Rev Ignition/Limiter/ECWI controller #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location MI Age 38 Posts 460 Factory Pipe /w ECWI and MSD Rev Ignition/Limiter/ECWI controller Complete Factory Pipe for Sea Doo 720. Includes manifold, head pipe chamber with solenoid for water injection, and MSD ignition/rev limiter/ECWI controller. $295 plus shipping (probably $25-$30).



Will have pictures up later today.

98' Sea Doo SPX Mint

96' Sea Doo HX Mint

95' Sea Doo XP800

95' Sea Doo XP800 #2 - Was a project, now fully restored and providing lots of smiles.

99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)

97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Successful project turn good runner

98' Tigershark TS 1000R - Current project. Needs lots of engine work.

My Jet Ski videos below.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...wmp0jqpvLFpgmZ 04' Shorelander Double Trailer98' Sea Doo SPX Mint96' Sea Doo HX Mint95' Sea Doo XP80095' Sea Doo XP800 #2 - Was a project, now fully restored and providing lots of smiles.99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Successful project turn good runner98' Tigershark TS 1000R - Current project. Needs lots of engine work.My Jet Ski videos below. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules