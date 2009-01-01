I have been chasing a low end bog since I have bought this ski, as well as the previous owner, it is a wave blaster with a Yamaha 1100 engine swapped in, only mods are the ocean pro vortex flame arrestors, I got mikuni rebuild kits for all the carbs, I tore them down to see what was in the as far as jetting goes, they have 1.5 N/S 75 pilots 107.5 main jets, not staggered, looks to have dull silver springs, which should put the pop off around 43 psi, I can't get an accurate pop off reading from my gauge, I am in the process of making one up, does anyone have experience with jetting on these, this ski ripped but had a bit of a stumble/hesitation off the line. I also plan on putting a restrictor in the return line since that seems to be recommended.