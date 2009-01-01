|
06 Kawasaki sxr800 HELP
I have a 2006 Kawasaki sxr800.had the ground on stator burn up on me.replaced stator and voltage regulator.it turns over and fires but when you give it throttle it does nothing but back fire into carbs.i can see flames down in the carbs.tried a new cdi with no luck.checked the woodruff key and flywheel and they are in good condition.good compression.pump was locked up but we were able to get it free with some WD40.anyone have any suggestions or a pdf of the manual would be great.also how do you ohm out a stator and pickup on this ski.cant find any info online.TIA Pwctoday.
Re: 06 Kawasaki sxr800 HELP
Specs Wiring.pngcharge specs.pngign specs.png
I Just went over the service manual twice and can't find specs on the stator/exciter...
