  Today, 11:43 AM #1
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    SoCal
    Age
    48
    Posts
    408

    Share your experience with going to solar to power your home

    Im considering going to solar to power my home and have many questions. Any tips, suggestions, or things to look out for? Did it save you as much as the salesperson said it would? With the new bill + the monthly bill to the solar company combined, are you paying more or less than your original bill? Do you regret doing it? What im worried most is the accuracy of their estimates, what can you do if it wasnt what you expected? Bsically impossible to cancel or remove it... So thats what worries me the most, so id rather hear your actual opnions and/or experiences


    Thanks!
  Today, 12:01 PM #2
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Burlington NC
    Age
    56
    Posts
    550

    Re: Share your experience with going to solar to power your home

    A radio host I used to listen to said he leased the panels and he always came out even, that was over a year ago but something to consider.

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G890A using Tapatalk
