Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 SX Questioning Year #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Ontario Posts 6 550 SX Questioning Year Hey guys, I bought a 550SX project a while back. It was very rough old race or want to be race SS ski. I had been without a 550 SX for 20+ years. I am in the process of restoring it completely now. Quickly following purchase I realized it had a piston port engine and not a reed valve but was not completely surprised because the seller mentioned the original engine was replaced. I think the '91 SXs were PP. The ski does not have the original black plastic serial number on the back right as you would expect but the registration was legit. As I restore the ski I noticed these numbers printed on the bulkhead which I believe indicate I have a '91. Can you guys help me solve this? Is there a way to interpret what year SX hull it actually is?

