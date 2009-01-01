 1992 sea doo xp twin carb
  Today, 10:47 AM
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    56
    Posts
    2,168

    1992 sea doo xp twin carb

    This ski has been sitting at least 8 years i was told, it did run when they parked it. it is complete. don't know what its worth, previous owner never registered it. make an offer. just started raining so engine pic later. I did give it a bath.

    IMG_4434.JPGIMG_4435.JPGIMG_4436.JPGIMG_4437.JPGIMG_4440.JPG
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 10:49 AM
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    56
    Posts
    2,168

    Re: 1992 sea doo xp twin carb

    IMG_4438.JPGIMG_4441.JPG
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
