Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Curious what this is... on my 89 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location illinois (suuburbs of chicago) Posts 14 Curious what this is... on my 89 650sx Curious what this is? It isnít the cooling line from the pump.. I have another line connected directly to the pump this was just sitting there. When I grabbed it, it snapped off. Thanks for the help (new to this) I included the pic or the line coming from the pump to show the difference. Thanks in advanced. Attached Images CE7C4B97-C8F3-4EF0-9F91-030FA19697AB.jpeg (1.68 MB, 4 views)

CE7C4B97-C8F3-4EF0-9F91-030FA19697AB.jpeg (1.68 MB, 4 views) 851BABBA-EB75-4AB5-88C1-7F2E97B80038.jpeg (3.00 MB, 1 views)

851BABBA-EB75-4AB5-88C1-7F2E97B80038.jpeg (3.00 MB, 1 views) 3DE2EAEB-B852-4FD1-B95D-EE5D1646CDDE.jpeg (885.7 KB, 1 views) Last edited by rww23; Today at 07:53 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules