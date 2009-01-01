|
|
-
Tune carb with hood on?
Just finished 2 js550 and ready to take out and break in and adjust sbn44 carbs. I just had a thought has anyone seen a hood modified to be able to fine tune carbs with the hood on. You know a hood modified with a knob set up to turn high and low screws while riding. Or maybe a hatch that you can reach thru and close and latch then ride it hard and check you settings. I have a old extra hood faded and scratched that I might give it a go. Just looking for some ideas. I would remove hood once happy with settings, just use while tuning. It would avoid taking hood off and on at the beach over and over.
-
Re: Tune carb with hood on?
More likely that someone has mounted turnscrews with cables onto the hull portion for on-the-fly tuning. Imagine the hassle of cables attached through the hood.
-
Re: Tune carb with hood on?
I power tune strapped on the trailer THEN test ride and adjust if necessary.
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
-
