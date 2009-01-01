Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Tune carb with hood on? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location long island NY Age 57 Posts 42 Tune carb with hood on? Just finished 2 js550 and ready to take out and break in and adjust sbn44 carbs. I just had a thought has anyone seen a hood modified to be able to fine tune carbs with the hood on. You know a hood modified with a knob set up to turn high and low screws while riding. Or maybe a hatch that you can reach thru and close and latch then ride it hard and check you settings. I have a old extra hood faded and scratched that I might give it a go. Just looking for some ideas. I would remove hood once happy with settings, just use while tuning. It would avoid taking hood off and on at the beach over and over. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,024 Re: Tune carb with hood on? More likely that someone has mounted turnscrews with cables onto the hull portion for on-the-fly tuning. Imagine the hassle of cables attached through the hood. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,949 Re: Tune carb with hood on? I power tune strapped on the trailer THEN test ride and adjust if necessary. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

