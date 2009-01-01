 Tune carb with hood on?
    Tune carb with hood on?

    Just finished 2 js550 and ready to take out and break in and adjust sbn44 carbs. I just had a thought has anyone seen a hood modified to be able to fine tune carbs with the hood on. You know a hood modified with a knob set up to turn high and low screws while riding. Or maybe a hatch that you can reach thru and close and latch then ride it hard and check you settings. I have a old extra hood faded and scratched that I might give it a go. Just looking for some ideas. I would remove hood once happy with settings, just use while tuning. It would avoid taking hood off and on at the beach over and over.
    More likely that someone has mounted turnscrews with cables onto the hull portion for on-the-fly tuning. Imagine the hassle of cables attached through the hood.
    I power tune strapped on the trailer THEN test ride and adjust if necessary.
