Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js440 hull with title new turf So Cal #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2005 Location Temecula Age 38 Posts 1,715 Js440 hull with title new turf So Cal Old Js440 hull with AZ title. No motor, new turf, decent paint, has stock pump &driveline. Needs to go. In Temecula, can deliver Locally if paid first. Trade for bar mount bilge switch or make an offer. Cart not for sale. Attached Images 6619D858-26F6-418A-B4E2-9AB832764332.jpeg (136.8 KB, 0 views)

6619D858-26F6-418A-B4E2-9AB832764332.jpeg (136.8 KB, 0 views) 89EE5DD4-638F-42EB-BBA5-931369D8723B.jpeg (1.37 MB, 0 views) Last edited by GreyGoose; Today at 03:22 PM . Sent from my brick phone. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules