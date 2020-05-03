Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 triple cylinder overheated #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Fort Myers Beach, Florida Age 32 Posts 10 1100 triple cylinder overheated Hey y'all. Put a motor in my ski that had been sitting for about 6 years. It was great when I did a leak down and compression was pretty good so I ran it.

We put maybe 40 hours on it in last 6 months but lost the number 1 cylinder last time out. We were going wot for several minutes on the last lap of the day when it slowed down a bit. Thats when i tryed to switch from on to reserve but actually turned it off. The ski died and put it on reserve then I went to start and it wouldn't turn over this happened twice. I'm assuming it seized at this point. Went to start up a few seconds later and it starter up. Ran pretty good for about 5 minutes then lost power and it ran smooth back to the launch but full throttle was half speed.



When i was able to pull the seats off near the launch the 1 cylinder was way hotter than the others. Next day I checked compression and number 1 cylinder had none so i pulled the head. Pics are attached.



I'm not sure if I had some junk in the cooling jacket around that cylinder not cooling it because spark plug looked really good just like the other plugs. Or maybe I got a crank seal leak at the mag? Gonna dona leak down before I break it all apart and look for plugged up cooling jackets. The whole motor will be broke down and get new crank seals. I'm either thinking getting the sbt top end kit for the 400 or paying the 600 for the bored cylinder and turning mine in.

The cylinder doesnt look too too bad but is likely trashed. I know it will all have to be opened up to get a better view but do y'all think the aluminum can be removed and it could be deglazed and used or have to be honed or even bored?

Thanks in advance.



Also does anyone have any alternative suggestions? I'm in southwest Florida so if anyone is near or knows of better options or anyone that can hone or bore im open to all suggestions. Its a 98 1100 stx Attached Images 20200503_120523_HDR.jpg (2.38 MB, 1 views)

