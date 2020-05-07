These sell new for $30-40. Selling for $15.00. I have two for sale. Please email me at shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com
Specifications:
-Type: Non-Automatic
-Flow rate: 500 GPH
-Hose: 3/4"
-Voltage: 12 Volts
-AMP Draw: 2.2 Amp
-Height: 4 1/4 inches
-Width: 2 3/8 inches
Features:
-Impact Resistant ABS Housing
-Submersible, Ignition Protected
-Meets ABYC and Coast Guard specification H-22
-Certified Flow Rates
-Universal Quick Release Strainer Base For Easy Cleaning
-Universal Mounting Hole Positions