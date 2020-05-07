 Rule 12V 500 GPH Bilge Pump Marine Submersible Water Boat PWC JETSKI WAVERUNNER SKI
  Today, 09:52 AM
    TeamShark
    TeamShark is offline
    I dream skis TeamShark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    Tampa, Florida
    Posts
    685

    Rule 12V 500 GPH Bilge Pump Marine Submersible Water Boat PWC JETSKI WAVERUNNER SKI

    These sell new for $30-40. Selling for $15.00. I have two for sale. Please email me at shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com

    Specifications:
    -Type: Non-Automatic
    -Flow rate: 500 GPH
    -Hose: 3/4"
    -Voltage: 12 Volts
    -AMP Draw: 2.2 Amp
    -Height: 4 1/4 inches
    -Width: 2 3/8 inches

    Features:
    -Impact Resistant ABS Housing
    -Submersible, Ignition Protected
    -Meets ABYC and Coast Guard specification H-22
    -Certified Flow Rates
    -Universal Quick Release Strainer Base For Easy Cleaning
    -Universal Mounting Hole PositionsIMG_20200507_091136.jpg
    Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.
    Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.
