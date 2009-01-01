 1994 GTX MPEN question
  Today, 10:26 PM
    Sportselector
    Sportselector is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Barrie Ontario
    Posts
    1

    1994 GTX MPEN question

    Hello
    I am rebuilding this unit, so to be thorough, i pulled the MPEM to test it. Reason I opened it up is because the was a rattle and the bearing needed replacing on the cam. I had spark and ran fairly well. When I tested the MPEM, a few of the readings I got were way off the specs in the manual. Should i be replacing the MPEM?
    Thanks

    Results:
    yellow/red to red 370k ohms - pass
    red to yellow red infinite - pass
    black to purple 1.73M ohms - fail
     red to red 00 ohms - pass
    black to yellow red NO READING - fail
    black to black or black/red 1356k ohms -fail
    black to black/yellow 38k ohms- pass

  Today, 10:37 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,934

    Re: 1994 GTX MPEN question

    Send it !!
