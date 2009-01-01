Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 GTX MPEN question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Barrie Ontario Posts 1 1994 GTX MPEN question Hello

I am rebuilding this unit, so to be thorough, i pulled the MPEM to test it. Reason I opened it up is because the was a rattle and the bearing needed replacing on the cam. I had spark and ran fairly well. When I tested the MPEM, a few of the readings I got were way off the specs in the manual. Should i be replacing the MPEM?





Results:



yellow/red to red 370k ohms - pass red to yellow red infinite - pass

black to purple 1.73M ohms - fail

red to red 00 ohms - pass

black to yellow red NO READING - fail

black to black or black/red 1356k ohms -fail

black to black/yellow 38k ohms- pass

