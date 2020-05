Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 impeller #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2008 Location winsted,ct....northwest corner... Age 33 Posts 363 650 impeller Looking for a impeller for super chicken swap with a 750 . 9/17 or close to that. Preferably a 650 Impeller or one thatís already machined to fit in the SC PUMP

thanks





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,622 Re: 650 impeller I have a brand spank in’ new large hub Skat 16 if you have any interest. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules