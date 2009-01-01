Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS550 Cylinder identification help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 68 JS550 Cylinder identification help So I'm rebuilding my 1985 JS550 engine and I need some help. Long story short I found out the cylinder was already bored out to it's max diameter and it's junk.

I am trying to buy a new cylinder for it but I am unsure of what cylinder to buy. The cylinder on my 1985 JS550 is stamped "530" on it. I found one for sale that is from a 1982-1985 ski but it does not have the "530" stamped on it, it is only stamped "Made in Japan". The cylinder I found for sale also has measurements of a stock JS550 bore so I know it is a 550 cylinder for sure. Will any JS550 cylinder work for my engine or do I need to find one within a certain year range? I am just wondering why mine is stamped "530" and his does not have anything stamped on it. Also here is a picture of the cylinder I am referring to without the "530" stamped onto it.

EDIT: So I did more digging and found that 82-85 jugs are 530 and the 86-90 are 530a. Any idea why the jug I am looking at has no stamp on it?

Thanks guys Last edited by b00st; Today at 03:58 PM . '85 JS550/750 : Small pin/Dual carb (Finished 6-7-18) [ BUILD THREAD ]

'91 300SX: 38bn carb, Westcoast flame arrester, 650 head gasket #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,034 Re: JS550 Cylinder identification help First year 550s, pp , had no numbers , blank 75 mm bore , 530 started in 85 for sure , 530a is 86-90 , the best port timing pp cylinder stock , get one of those , the ports on the early cylinders are the same size as a 440 cylinder 82-85 , junk , find an A cylinder , uses all same parts , they have single skinny ring Pistons also Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bionic racing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules