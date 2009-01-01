|
JS550 Cylinder identification help
So I'm rebuilding my 1985 JS550 engine and I need some help. Long story short I found out the cylinder was already bored out to it's max diameter and it's junk.
I am trying to buy a new cylinder for it but I am unsure of what cylinder to buy. The cylinder on my 1985 JS550 is stamped "530" on it. I found one for sale that is from a 1982-1985 ski but it does not have the "530" stamped on it, it is only stamped "Made in Japan". The cylinder I found for sale also has measurements of a stock JS550 bore so I know it is a 550 cylinder for sure. Will any JS550 cylinder work for my engine or do I need to find one within a certain year range? I am just wondering why mine is stamped "530" and his does not have anything stamped on it. Also here is a picture of the cylinder I am referring to without the "530" stamped onto it.
EDIT: So I did more digging and found that 82-85 jugs are 530 and the 86-90 are 530a. Any idea why the jug I am looking at has no stamp on it?
Thanks guys
Re: JS550 Cylinder identification help
First year 550s, pp , had no numbers , blank 75 mm bore , 530 started in 85 for sure , 530a is 86-90 , the best port timing pp cylinder stock , get one of those , the ports on the early cylinders are the same size as a 440 cylinder 82-85 , junk , find an A cylinder , uses all same parts , they have single skinny ring Pistons also
