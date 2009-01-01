Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS550 Freestyle 750 reed PJS MOD MOTOR, 440 pump, foot holds-make offer-St Pete FL #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Age 41 Posts 112 JS550 Freestyle 750 reed PJS MOD MOTOR, 440 pump, foot holds-make offer-St Pete FL All aluminum 550cc engine. Super rare west coast (PJS) twin 750 reed cage cylinder. Original release casting with no markings so it could be PJS but more likely west coast, they are the same. I'm told it's an RC520 cylinder. I built this motor a couple years ago and it has about 10 hours on it now so it's proven and super strong. It's in the ski and running perfectly right now but I'll pull it out and ship it if there is a serious buyer. With aluminum flywheel and driveshaft with 440 aluminum wear ring pump and 13 pitch prop this ski pulls really hard on your arms and jumps out of the water instantly. Its like having a 750 motor in a 550 but much lighter and isn't front heavy. The motor had 185psi compression last I checked and I run it on 110 octane drag racing fuel with 50:1 amsoil dominator oil. Wiseco .010 over pistons and the cylinder was professionally bored by a good engine builder. Plenty of bores left on it. Boyesen 750 reeds. Matching west coast intake manifold port matched to cylinder. Intake and exhaust are fully ported with port matched west coast exhaust manifold and gasket. New Mikuni SBN 46mm race carb, always stored dry and removed from ski. Prefessionally true'd, balanced, welded crankshaft. This thing makes incredible power and sounds amazing. Hull has professional quality foot holds and perfect condition turf. Aluminum hull braces. Aluminum driveshaft brace. West coast water box. Aluminum trigger throttle. This thing is mechanically perfect and we can take it to the water once I see cash. I can send a video and send recent pictures upon request. I'm in St Petersburg Florida. If you want to buy the engine make an offer. I have a 550sx reed motor with lots of mods that can go right in the ski and perform well also. Asking $2300 with the current motor. Asking 1600 with the SX motor. Willing to work with U-ship if full asking price is paid and you do the booking. Text me at 248-878-6386 if interested.



j2.JPGj1.JPG #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 35 Posts 458 Re: JS550 Freestyle 750 reed PJS MOD MOTOR, 440 pump, foot holds-make offer-St Pete F Great price as it sits, wish you were closer. I just bought a similar setup ski that needs a lot of work for 2/3 what your asking for this.



