Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550cc West Coast (PJS) MOD MOTOR complete with 46sbn carb $1350/bo +shipping #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Age 41 Posts 112 550cc West Coast (PJS) MOD MOTOR complete with 46sbn carb $1350/bo +shipping Super rare west coast twin 750 reed cage original casting cylinder with no markings. I built this motor a couple years ago and it has about 10 hours on it now so it's proven and super strong. It's in a 550 ski and running perfectly right now but I'll pull it out and ship it if there is a serious buyer. With aluminum flywheel and driveshaft with 440 pump and 13 pitch prop this ski pulls really hard on your arms and jumps out of the water instantly. Its like having a 750 motor in a 550 but much lighter and isn't front heavy. The motor had 185psi compression last I checked and I run it on 110 octane drag racing fuel with 50:1 amsoil dominator oil. Wiseco .010 over pistons and the cylinder was professionally bored by a good engine builder. Plenty of bores left on it. Boyesen 750 reeds. Matching west coast intake manifold port matched to cylinder. Intake and exhaust are fully ported with port matched west coast exhaust manifold and gasket. New Mikuni SBN 46mm race carb, always stored dry and removed from ski. Prefessionally true'd, balanced, welded crankshaft. Flame arrester adapter, starter, stator, and RAD aluminum flywheel not included but flywheel may be negotiable. Stator cover IS included. This thing makes incredible power and sounds amazing. I can make a video and send recent pictures upon request. I'm in St Petersburg Florida. If you want to buy the whole ski complete make an offer. Text me at 248-878-6386 if interested.



