Greetings everyone. Last year I bought this ski and got it running great until my last day out on the water! For whatever reason, it would not start when I went to take it home.

I noticed that the spark plugs were soaking wet.

So, I'm going to pick up new plug boots in case of a weak spark (there IS spark, but the boots have seen better days, so why not).

My belief is that the needle valve my be letting a ton of gas through? I rebuilt the carb last year and to the best of my knowledge, used an OEM kit.

Any suggestions here? And also, does anyone know where I can buy a certified OEM kit? I'm wondering if I got screwed on that last year.

Thanks!