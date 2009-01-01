Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 750sx Plugs are SOAKED #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 29 1992 750sx Plugs are SOAKED Greetings everyone. Last year I bought this ski and got it running great until my last day out on the water! For whatever reason, it would not start when I went to take it home.



I noticed that the spark plugs were soaking wet.



So, I'm going to pick up new plug boots in case of a weak spark (there IS spark, but the boots have seen better days, so why not).



My belief is that the needle valve my be letting a ton of gas through? I rebuilt the carb last year and to the best of my knowledge, used an OEM kit.



Any suggestions here? And also, does anyone know where I can buy a certified OEM kit? I'm wondering if I got screwed on that last year.



