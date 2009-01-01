Hi,

Just took my 2013 RXT 260 out of winter storage and it's having a weird problem. When inserting the key while the display is in "reading key" mode it gives a single chirp (less than a second) every 10 seconds and never recognizes either the yellow or green keys. I can't find this code described in the service manual or the forums. It doesn't seem to be the single long beep associated with key not recognized. Please help! Ski ran great last season and battery is charged but it was left winterized in freezing conditions over the winter.