|
|
-
RXT 260 Dead One Short Chirp Every 10 Seconds
Hi,
Just took my 2013 RXT 260 out of winter storage and it's having a weird problem. When inserting the key while the display is in "reading key" mode it gives a single chirp (less than a second) every 10 seconds and never recognizes either the yellow or green keys. I can't find this code described in the service manual or the forums. It doesn't seem to be the single long beep associated with key not recognized. Please help! Ski ran great last season and battery is charged but it was left winterized in freezing conditions over the winter.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules