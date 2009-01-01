|
|
-
New-ish
Bought a 2006 Yamaha FX SHO back in, well, 2006. Sold it around 2011.
Looking to buy now 2 2020 VX Cruiser HOs. Just starting really looking today.
Live in Upstate SC around (but not on) Lake Keowee and Lake Hartwell. Also, have family on Watts Bar in TN.
Have a great evening!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules