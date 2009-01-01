Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Age Old Question - What's A Good Price? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Westminster, SC Age 54 Posts 2 Age Old Question - What's A Good Price? Evening everybody!



My wife and I owned a 2006 FX Cruiser SHO. Sold it about 2011-ish. Now in the market to pick up a couple new ones. This time around we are looking at the VX Cruiser HO. Today our local dealer quoted out the door $26,816 for 2 2020s and a double trailer.



MSRP - $11,799

Sale Price - $11,199 but then they add Freight, Closing Fee ($195), Sales Tax and DMV. Brings each one to $12,433

Trailer - $2,499, but selling for $1,950

