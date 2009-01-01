 Age Old Question - What's A Good Price?
  Today, 09:15 PM
    UpstateSC_CALM
    May 2020
    Westminster, SC
    54
    Age Old Question - What's A Good Price?

    Evening everybody!

    My wife and I owned a 2006 FX Cruiser SHO. Sold it about 2011-ish. Now in the market to pick up a couple new ones. This time around we are looking at the VX Cruiser HO. Today our local dealer quoted out the door $26,816 for 2 2020s and a double trailer.

    MSRP - $11,799
    Sale Price - $11,199 but then they add Freight, Closing Fee ($195), Sales Tax and DMV. Brings each one to $12,433
    Trailer - $2,499, but selling for $1,950
