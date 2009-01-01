|
|
-
I dream skis
Js440 superstock Alice after 15 years!
Well I now have all three of my Js ski’s running now that my son likes to ride, this was the final one to get running today, can’t wait for the water test. Should read Alive but I can’t edit the title.
https://youtu.be/h9dZp1mZWxk
Last edited by matt888; Today at 08:01 PM.
SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER
1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK
1988 JS440 FREESTYLE
1987 JS550 LIMITED
SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED
WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM
1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Js440 superstock Alice after 15 years!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests)
- BigWaveChuck,
- MTRHEAD
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules