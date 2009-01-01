 Js440 superstock Alice after 15 years!
  Today, 07:53 PM
    matt888
    Js440 superstock Alice after 15 years!

    Well I now have all three of my Js ski’s running now that my son likes to ride, this was the final one to get running today, can’t wait for the water test. Should read Alive but I can’t edit the title.

    https://youtu.be/h9dZp1mZWxk
  Today, 08:31 PM
    CALJET
    Re: Js440 superstock Alice after 15 years!

    sweet!
