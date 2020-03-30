Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: '82 JS 440 Complete Rebuld #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Merritt Island, Fl Age 49 Posts 3 '82 JS 440 Complete Rebuld Ok, first time posting on here, . I have a 82 JS 440 that has been sitting for about 5yrs. For my son's 11th birthday I wanted to get it running again. I was hoping new fuel, carb rebuild and new battery would do the trick.....well we know how that story goes!! ... So after finding low compression in forward cylinder , we decided to tear into it!! NO turning back now! comparing costs of new pistons, gaskets and honing cylinders, and with a questionable crank, I elected to try a rebuilt engine from SBT. The process was relatively smooth. I had to send in the core first but within a week I had a completely rebuilt motor.....And while we were this far into it, we decided to give it a new paint job as well! I am putting up some of the photos of the progress throughout this process. Enjoy!

20200417_155420.jpg20200415_184318.jpg20200418_165643.jpg20200415_184326.jpg20200330_182053.jpg20200402_174203.jpg20200330_182053.jpg20200422_191054.jpg20200425_110424.jpg20200425_174632.jpg20200429_095029.jpg20200423_115119.jpg20200423_115129.jpg20200421_212321.jpg20200423_184926.jpg Last edited by B Rad Dad; Today at 04:36 PM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 203 Re: '82 JS 440 Complete Rebuld Interested to hear how you like your SBT engine! Did they give you a specific break in procedure for it? Your projects looks great so far! #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Merritt Island, Fl Age 49 Posts 3 Re: '82 JS 440 Complete Rebuld Here are the final pics! Had a few stumbling blocks along the way. The steering cable was corroded in half and the thru hull fitting broke out while trying to remove it. new cable and some Marinetex putty and back in business. Painted hull with Rustoleum Topside paint. Tried rolling and tipping....epic fail...so resanded and sprayed using the Harbor Frieght spray guy. Worked much better. 20200504_234427.jpg20200504_234427.jpg20200504_234248.jpg20200504_234305.jpg20200504_234413.jpg #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Merritt Island, Fl Age 49 Posts 3 Re: '82 JS 440 Complete Rebuld Well there is the rub....I have not been able to get it fired up. Not sure what the issue is? Have great spark, compression of 120psi both cylinders, fuel in carb using primer....Any help would be appreciated!!! SBT was overall pretty good experience. Turnaround was quick...about a week. but finished product was slightly sloppy. they bagged up the motor for shipping too soon after painting and left a bunch of wrinkles in the paint. Customer service after was indiferent to my complaint.

but again, structurally the motor seems to be fine, just cosmetics20200416_124644.jpg20200417_164922.jpg #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Fl Age 49 Posts 2 Re: '82 JS 440 Complete Rebuld again if anyone has any ideas on what to try to get this thing running would be great! #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Fl Age 49 Posts 2 Re: '82 JS 440 Complete Rebuld also the stator was lined up with the crank case half when I put everything back together. Are there any other ways to check "timing" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules