Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2010 FX/HO Waverunner won't start - help needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2009 Location Orlando Age 68 Posts 12 2010 FX/HO Waverunner won't start - help needed Well lightning hit my pier 8 days ago and traveled up the AC lines to the house and took out a BUNCH of stuff (TV, water sprinkler system, some house circuits)- and now I belatedly discover my Yamaha jet ski. The fuse on the maintenance battery charter was fried completely apart.....the ski will unlock and crank but won't start and the display does not come on - none of it...and yes the lanyard is connected and the tank is full. Even so generally just barely touching the start button always lit up the display, not any more.



I changed the small battery in the remote checked ALL the fuses (all good) and have gone through the ski thoroughly in a physical inspection. No burnt wires, no loose connectors, nothing externally appears to be out of whack... The main battery is right up to snuff and as I said the unit cranks strong but won't fire up.



The diagnostics in the shop manual are good on the mechanicals but not so much on this kind of problem...



If the fuses are good then I'm going to bet your gauge got fried.



