 WTB: Tau Ceti 2.5" Black Air Filter
  1. Today, 02:27 PM #1
    Shawtown_USA
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Yucca Valley, CA
    Posts
    203

    WTB: Tau Ceti 2.5" Black Air Filter

    Hey guys, I'm trying to find the 2.5" tall Tau Ceti Tornado Air Filter in black. The Hot Products version is what most online stores have now but I really like the graphics of the Tau Ceti brand. Anyone have one they are willing to let go?

    Tau_Ceti_Tornado_4d0da1c739e2d.jpg
  2. Today, 02:28 PM #2
    Shawtown_USA
    Re: WTB: Tau Ceti 2.5" Black Air Filter

    I have found the 2" tall version online... any ideas if this would allow enough air flow through my Sudco 42mm carb on my 650 X2 with Coffman full pipe?
