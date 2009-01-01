|
|
-
Frequent Poster
WTB: Tau Ceti 2.5" Black Air Filter
Hey guys, I'm trying to find the 2.5" tall Tau Ceti Tornado Air Filter in black. The Hot Products version is what most online stores have now but I really like the graphics of the Tau Ceti brand. Anyone have one they are willing to let go?
Tau_Ceti_Tornado_4d0da1c739e2d.jpg
-
Frequent Poster
Re: WTB: Tau Ceti 2.5" Black Air Filter
I have found the 2" tall version online... any ideas if this would allow enough air flow through my Sudco 42mm carb on my 650 X2 with Coffman full pipe?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules