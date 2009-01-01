Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP800's rebuilt top end - Burning right?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Apex NC Posts 2 GP800's rebuilt top end - Burning right?? Hey! First time poster here. Hoping one of you experts can tell me if this looks good. Here's the back story first:



I just bought a 99 and a 2000 Yamaha GP800 and am having issues with both. Purchased as a pair knowing the 99 chewed up a piston badly and needed repair with the other one running. What I didn't know that the 'good' one (the 2000) also had chewed a piston ring up but still ran.



On the 99, I had to replace the crank case (blew a half in hole through the old one), both pistons and one of the jugs. While I was there, I performed the oil bypass converting to pre-mix, rebuilt the carbs with the Mikuni kit (did not mess with screw settings, just replaced internal bits), siphoned the tank, filled with 40:1 ratio. It starts right up but has a fairly loud knocking at idle that I didn't hear on the other. I've taken it apart several times, checked for damage, scraps on the crank, scoring on the walls but it all looks great. Only thing I found was that one of the rods had just the slightest bit more play laterally than the other. Compression is 110 and 120.



After having a friend look at it with me, he agreed it all looked good so I took it for it's maiden voyage last night. It seemed to run well although the hood rattled like crazy around idle. A parts guy I spoke with recommended running it at full speed for 2 minutes, then pulling the safety cord to kill it then looking at the plugs. I couldn't exactly replicate that scenario due to the location but got close. He mentioned looking for partial burn in on the ring of the plug and it being a warning sign of something being wrong.



Is there anyone that can tell me if the plugs look normal? Reason I'm so concerned, is that I repurposed the good piston out of the 99 and dropped it into the 2000, within 40 minutes of riding, it burnt up the replacement piston welding the rings to the piston and losing compression. When I pulled the new plugs to look at it, the ring was black on about a quarter of it. The plugs in the 99 seemed to be starting the same thing. I can't afford to replace another jug and piston so looking for some help here. FYI - Oil bypass/pre-mix conversion and new plugs were all I did to the 2000. After the failure, I will be rebuilding the carbs on the 2000 when I install the new piston and jug.



Any insight or help is greatly appreciated. Starting to feel like these will never run right and keep blowing up.



Thanks!



PS - Forgot to mention, I cleaned the power valves and installed wave eater clips before taking either ski out!



