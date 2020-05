Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lubed my choke cable. Oops! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 59 Posts 43 Lubed my choke cable. Oops! ('96 1100 Zxi)

Choke took some effort to pull out so while I had the carbs out (replace trim box & remove oiling system) I disconnected it, pulled it out and dribbled Tri-Flow down the cable.

Now it's so slick it won't STAY pulled out. I need to reach across with my right hand & hold it out while pushing the Start button.

This can't be right.

Is it recommended that you DON'T oil the choke cable? 96 & 97 1100Zxi Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

