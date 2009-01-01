|
Wtb round nose exhaust hose from pipe to waterbox
Looking for a stock hose for a 97 round nose superjet from the pipe to waterbox , lmk what you have
I had trouble finding one but found a solution. Get a radiator hose for an 03-05 dodge Cummins and cut it down to size. Works perfect
