Wtb round nose exhaust hose from pipe to waterbox

Looking for a stock hose for a 97 round nose superjet from the pipe to waterbox , lmk what you have

Re: Wtb round nose exhaust hose from pipe to waterbox

I had trouble finding one but found a solution. Get a radiator hose for an 03-05 dodge Cummins and cut it down to size. Works perfect

