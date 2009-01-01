 Wtb round nose exhaust hose from pipe to waterbox
  Yesterday, 10:53 PM #1
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,029

    Wtb round nose exhaust hose from pipe to waterbox

    Looking for a stock hose for a 97 round nose superjet from the pipe to waterbox , lmk what you have
  Yesterday, 11:13 PM #2
    SurfSN
    SurfSN is offline
    Frequent Poster SurfSN's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    29
    Posts
    228

    Re: Wtb round nose exhaust hose from pipe to waterbox

    I had trouble finding one but found a solution. Get a radiator hose for an 03-05 dodge Cummins and cut it down to size. Works perfect
