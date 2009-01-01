Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Can an ECU from one ski be reflashed and used for a different model? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location Lanexa, VA Age 46 Posts 51 Can an ECU from one ski be reflashed and used for a different model? I am looking for a particular ECU, 420665785, for my 07 RXP 215hp. I have two other good working ECUs from 06 and 08 non-SC models. Can one of those ECUs be re-flashed to what I need for my RXP? If so, is this as simple as finding someone with BUDS and proper licenses?



Yes, they can be rewritten. No, not simple. I had one done before by JL Performance.



