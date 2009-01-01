|
|
-
Can an ECU from one ski be reflashed and used for a different model?
I am looking for a particular ECU, 420665785, for my 07 RXP 215hp. I have two other good working ECUs from 06 and 08 non-SC models. Can one of those ECUs be re-flashed to what I need for my RXP? If so, is this as simple as finding someone with BUDS and proper licenses?
Thanks
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Can an ECU from one ski be reflashed and used for a different model?
Yes, they can be rewritten. No, not simple. I had one done before by JL Performance.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Re: Can an ECU from one ski be reflashed and used for a different model?
Cool. Can you point me to info for JL Performance? Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules