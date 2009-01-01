 Can an ECU from one ski be reflashed and used for a different model?
  Yesterday, 09:56 PM
    Lightningtruck
    Lightningtruck is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Lanexa, VA
    Age
    46
    Posts
    51

    Can an ECU from one ski be reflashed and used for a different model?

    I am looking for a particular ECU, 420665785, for my 07 RXP 215hp. I have two other good working ECUs from 06 and 08 non-SC models. Can one of those ECUs be re-flashed to what I need for my RXP? If so, is this as simple as finding someone with BUDS and proper licenses?

    Thanks
  Yesterday, 10:50 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,937

    Re: Can an ECU from one ski be reflashed and used for a different model?

    Yes, they can be rewritten. No, not simple. I had one done before by JL Performance.
  Yesterday, 11:12 PM
    Lightningtruck
    Lightningtruck is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Lanexa, VA
    Age
    46
    Posts
    51

    Re: Can an ECU from one ski be reflashed and used for a different model?

    Cool. Can you point me to info for JL Performance? Thanks
