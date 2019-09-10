 SLow Superjet SN rebuild.
pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:10 PM
    Myself
    SLow Superjet SN rebuild.

    I've had this SN for a couple years but I've had other things going on. This one is for the wife. It needed totally disassembled for some nose area repair and paint anyway soooo.......

    Pic is up in the nose area where the waterbox sits.
  Yesterday, 09:43 PM
    Myself
    Re: SLow Superjet SN rebuild.

    That's fixed from the inside now with glass cloth and epoxy resin. I'll get pics later.

    Was looking at the nose area and thought it would be nice to NOT have a piece of plastic up there to get broken and lost. Couldn't really find any pics like what I was wanting so I just dove in.
    Started with some foam so I could shape it how I wanted.
    I also stuck in some conduit so the pole pivot bolt can still be accessed as I wanted that area closed up some.
    Gas cap will remain out in full view.
