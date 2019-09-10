PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
SLow Superjet SN rebuild.
I've had this SN for a couple years but I've had other things going on. This one is for the wife. It needed totally disassembled for some nose area repair and paint anyway soooo.......
Pic is up in the nose area where the waterbox sits.
Attached Images
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Re: SLow Superjet SN rebuild.
That's fixed from the inside now with glass cloth and epoxy resin. I'll get pics later.
Was looking at the nose area and thought it would be nice to NOT have a piece of plastic up there to get broken and lost. Couldn't really find any pics like what I was wanting so I just dove in.
Started with some foam so I could shape it how I wanted.
I also stuck in some conduit so the pole pivot bolt can still be accessed as I wanted that area closed up some.
Gas cap will remain out in full view.
Attached Images
