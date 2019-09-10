Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SLow Superjet SN rebuild. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,937 SLow Superjet SN rebuild. I've had this SN for a couple years but I've had other things going on. This one is for the wife. It needed totally disassembled for some nose area repair and paint anyway soooo.......



Pic is up in the nose area where the waterbox sits. Attached Images 20190910_154218.jpg (1.87 MB, 6 views) Last edited by Myself; Yesterday at 09:12 PM . http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

Re: SLow Superjet SN rebuild.

That's fixed from the inside now with glass cloth and epoxy resin. I'll get pics later.



Was looking at the nose area and thought it would be nice to NOT have a piece of plastic up there to get broken and lost. Couldn't really find any pics like what I was wanting so I just dove in.

Started with some foam so I could shape it how I wanted.

I also stuck in some conduit so the pole pivot bolt can still be accessed as I wanted that area closed up some.

Gas cap will remain out in full view. Attached Images DSCF2459.JPG (1.28 MB, 4 views)

DSCF2459.JPG (1.28 MB, 4 views) DSCF2460.JPG (1,001.8 KB, 4 views)

DSCF2460.JPG (1,001.8 KB, 4 views) DSCF2463.JPG (1.04 MB, 3 views)

DSCF2463.JPG (1.04 MB, 3 views) DSCF2464.JPG (1.16 MB, 4 views)

DSCF2464.JPG (1.16 MB, 4 views) DSCF2465.JPG (1,011.0 KB, 3 views)

DSCF2465.JPG (1,011.0 KB, 3 views) DSCF2470.JPG (1.28 MB, 4 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



