1989 X2 - direct steer

Custom steering

Chopped 2" in the rear

Shaved hood

Glassed in front tubbies

Foot straps

JD intake grate

Stock rideplate

Finger throttle

Bilge

2009 SXR 800 motor, new cylinder with about 20 hours of ride time, stock bore

Crank is ADR, about a year old

Running 750 cdi/stator, could not find a used 2004+ setup for a fair price so I used what I had on the shelf

R&D Timing advancer

Factory limited 650 pipe

Seadoo HX 2" waterbox

Mikuni 40i carbs w/ OP flame arrestors

All new hose and lines

Surf brace

New battery

I may be forgetting something...


$3k obo... Located west/central FL. Can ship nationally at buyer's expense or I can handle it and we can factor it into the pricing.