96216660_669370796962632_6907615762085576704_n.jpg
96291230_163782111702799_5339140095528140800_n.jpg
96419633_556415991683487_6332522853786714112_n.jpg
95957521_661655431345198_6861539722301276160_n.jpg
95985260_640140946574392_3776434184956936192_n.jpg
96085465_617286745797265_7109159206984351744_n.jpg
95897369_328148214816875_7772430813232103424_n.jpg
96361532_222396675729133_5059400977094803456_n.jpg
1989 X2 - direct steer
Custom steering
Chopped 2" in the rear
Shaved hood
Glassed in front tubbies
Foot straps
JD intake grate
Stock rideplate
Finger throttle
Bilge
2009 SXR 800 motor, new cylinder with about 20 hours of ride time, stock bore
Crank is ADR, about a year old
Running 750 cdi/stator, could not find a used 2004+ setup for a fair price so I used what I had on the shelf
R&D Timing advancer
Factory limited 650 pipe
Seadoo HX 2" waterbox
Mikuni 40i carbs w/ OP flame arrestors
All new hose and lines
Surf brace
New battery
I may be forgetting something...
$3k obo... Located west/central FL. Can ship nationally at buyer's expense or I can handle it and we can factor it into the pricing.