Another ***STARTING ISSUE**** Thread -- But Ultra 130Di this time
Similar to the Ultra 150 thread going on here right now; my Ultra 130DI only starts sporadically. When it does not; it just clicks. Click, click, click, then the starter engages, or not. This has been going on a while, but seems to be doing more clicking and less starting as time has gone on. Any help with what needs replacing and how to do it would be greatly appreciated.
